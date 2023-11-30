CCTV image released after e-bike stolen from front garden in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An electric bike was stolen from a front garden in Northampton.

The incident happened on Thursday, November 23, at about 10.15am, in Orchard Close.

Police say a man got out of a silver van and stole the bike.

Police believe this man could help with their enquiries.

The bike is described as a black Sondor electric bike with a sticker of a Union flag in the middle near the battery.