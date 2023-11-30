CCTV image released after e-bike stolen from front garden in Northampton
Police are appealing for witnesses
An electric bike was stolen from a front garden in Northampton.
The incident happened on Thursday, November 23, at about 10.15am, in Orchard Close.
Police say a man got out of a silver van and stole the bike.
The bike is described as a black Sondor electric bike with a sticker of a Union flag in the middle near the battery.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000726563.