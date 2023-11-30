News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

CCTV image released after e-bike stolen from front garden in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An electric bike was stolen from a front garden in Northampton.

The incident happened on Thursday, November 23, at about 10.15am, in Orchard Close.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say a man got out of a silver van and stole the bike.

Most Popular
Police believe this man could help with their enquiries.Police believe this man could help with their enquiries.
Police believe this man could help with their enquiries.

The bike is described as a black Sondor electric bike with a sticker of a Union flag in the middle near the battery.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000726563.