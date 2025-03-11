CCTV image released after doorbell camera stolen from Northampton home

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

A CCTV image of a man police want to speak to has been released after a doorbell camera was stolen from a home in Northampton.

The incident happened in Birchfield Road East on Sunday, February 2, between 11pm and 11.10pm.

Police say a doorbell camera was stolen from a property.

Officers are now appealing for information and say the man in the image could assist with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000066555.