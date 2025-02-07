CCTV image released after door handles tried at several homes in Northampton street
The attempted residential burglaries happened in Brookside Meadows, Northampton, between 4am and 4.30am on Sunday, January 26.
Police say door handles were tried at several homes and officers believe that the man in the image may have information which could help them.
Officers are also appealing for residents in the area to check CCTV or doorbell cameras to see whether they have captured anyone trying doors or acting suspiciously near to houses at the relevant times.
If this is you, or you recognise the man in the image, call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000050053.