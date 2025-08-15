CCTV image released after dog chased three joggers in Northamptonshire village
The incident happened between 11.50am and 12.10pm on Sunday July 20, on the footpath between Wheelers Rise and Charlton Road in Croughton.
Police say three women were running along the footpath and a dog, which was not on its lead, jumped up them, causing minor injuries. The dog continued to chase them, putting them in fear of their safety.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000441364.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.