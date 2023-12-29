Police want to speak to the man pictured

A CCTV image has been released after an incident of criminal damage in Northampton.

The incident took place between 3.30am and 3.45am on Saturday, November 25, in Bradshaw Street.

Police say a man struck the wing mirror of a taxi in Bradshaw Street, causing damage to the vehicle.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.