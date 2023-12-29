News you can trust since 1931
CCTV image released after criminal damage to taxi in Northampton

Police want to speak to the man pictured
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:44 GMT
Police want to speak to this man.

A CCTV image has been released after an incident of criminal damage in Northampton.

The incident took place between 3.30am and 3.45am on Saturday, November 25, in Bradshaw Street.

Police say a man struck the wing mirror of a taxi in Bradshaw Street, causing damage to the vehicle.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000728389.