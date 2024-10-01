CCTV image released after cash stolen from till during burglary at Northampton restaurant
A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to after money was stolen from a till during a burglary at a Northampton restaurant.
The incident happened on Thursday, September 12, at about 10pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said today (Tuesday October 1) that money was removed from the till at a restaurant in Wellingborough Road.
The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000546618.