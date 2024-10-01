CCTV image released after cash stolen from till during burglary at Northampton restaurant

Police would like to speak to this man.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to after money was stolen from a till during a burglary at a Northampton restaurant.

The incident happened on Thursday, September 12, at about 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said today (Tuesday October 1) that money was removed from the till at a restaurant in Wellingborough Road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000546618.