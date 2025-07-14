CCTV image released after attempted robbery and 'physical struggle' at Northampton supermarket

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following an attempted robbery at a Northampton supermarket.

The incident happened at Waitrose in Harborough Road between 6pm and 7pm on Friday July 4.

Police say there was also a physical struggle between a shoplifter and security at the store.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000390743.