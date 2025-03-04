CCTV image released after attempted burglary at Northampton home

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
A CCTV image has been released by police after an attempted burglary at a Northampton home.

The incident happened in Watermeadow Drive on Sunday February 16, between 9.25pm and 9.40pm.

Police say a man attempted to steal items from an address in the area.

Now officers would like to speak to the man in the image.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000107007.

