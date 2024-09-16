CCTV image released after attempted burglary at home in Northampton
A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to after an attempted burglary at a home in Northampton.
The incident happened in Ardington Road, just before 11.15am on Thursday, September 5.
Police say someone attempted to break into a property via a window.
Officers believe the man in the image could help with their investigation. The man in the image or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000530750.