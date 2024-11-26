CCTV image released after assault outside Northampton medical centre
The incident happened just after 10.15am on Sunday, October 20, two people were assaulted outside the Kings Heath Practice.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist them.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately, the image is of a low quality however it is hoped that someone may still be able to recognise themselves or the person pictured.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000626495.