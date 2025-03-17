CCTV image released after assault inside Northampton supermarket

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

A CCTV image has been released of someone police want to talk to after an assault inside a Northampton supermarket.

The incident happened in Lidl in Weedon Road, between 2pm and 2.30pm, on Saturday, March 1.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information, and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000130626.