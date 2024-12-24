CCTV image released after alleged assault in Northampton that left man unconscious

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

A CCTV image has been released by police after an alleged assault in Northampton, which left a man unconscious.

The incident happened in Dallington Road between 7.45pm and 8pm on Thursday, November 14.

Police say several males were involved in an altercation, leaving one man unconscious.

Officers are keen to locate the man pictured, who may be able to assist their investigation, and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000860822.