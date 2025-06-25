CCTV image released after abuse shouted in Northampton town centre during public order incident
A CCTV image has been released by police after abuse was shouted in Northampton town centre during a public order incident.
The incident happened in Hazelwood Road on Thursday April 17, between 9.30am and 10.30am.
In a statement released on June 25, police say a man was heard shouting abuse in the area.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000226844.