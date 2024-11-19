CCTV image released after 85 cannabis plants found in Northampton home

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

A CCTV image of a man police want to speak to has been released after 85 cannabis plants were found at a Northampton home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say between midnight and 3.25pm on Thursday, August 7, 85 immature cannabis plants were found inside a residential property in Danetree Gardens.

Today (Tuesday November 19), police have released an appeal and a picture of someone they would like to speak to regarding the discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000497010.