CCTV image released after 85 cannabis plants found in Northampton home
Police say between midnight and 3.25pm on Thursday, August 7, 85 immature cannabis plants were found inside a residential property in Danetree Gardens.
Today (Tuesday November 19), police have released an appeal and a picture of someone they would like to speak to regarding the discovery.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000497010.