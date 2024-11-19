CCTV image released after 85 cannabis plants found in Northampton home

Published 19th Nov 2024, 13:28 GMT
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
A CCTV image of a man police want to speak to has been released after 85 cannabis plants were found at a Northampton home.

Police say between midnight and 3.25pm on Thursday, August 7, 85 immature cannabis plants were found inside a residential property in Danetree Gardens.

Today (Tuesday November 19), police have released an appeal and a picture of someone they would like to speak to regarding the discovery.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000497010.

