CCTV image released after 10 blocks of sliced cheese, six packs of honey roast ham and three packs of chicken stolen from Northampton shop

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 9th Jan 2025, 09:36 GMT
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
A CCTV image has been released after 10 blocks of sliced cheese, six packs of honey roast ham and three packs of chicken stolen were stolen from a Northampton shop.

The theft incident happened at a shop in Stanhope Road between 3.35pm and 4.45pm on Sunday, December 29.

Police say a man walked into the shop and stole 10 blocks of sliced cheese, six packs of honey roast ham and three packs of cooked chicken.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000769047.

