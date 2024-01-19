CCTV image of two men released after burglary at bakery in Northampton

Call police on 101 if you recognise these men

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured.

A CCTV image of a two men has been released after a burglary at a bakery in Northampton.

The incident happened in Main Road, Duston on October 30, 2023 between 3.15pm and 3.35pm.

Police have today (January 19, 2024) released the image of men they would like to speak to.