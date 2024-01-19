News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

CCTV image of two men released after burglary at bakery in Northampton

Call police on 101 if you recognise these men
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Jan 2024, 16:01 GMT
Police would like to speak to the two men pictured.Police would like to speak to the two men pictured.
Police would like to speak to the two men pictured.

A CCTV image of a two men has been released after a burglary at a bakery in Northampton.

The incident happened in Main Road, Duston on October 30, 2023 between 3.15pm and 3.35pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have today (January 19, 2024) released the image of men they would like to speak to.

Officers say the men in the image could assist police with their enquiries. They, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000673546.