CCTV image of two men released after burglary at bakery in Northampton
Call police on 101 if you recognise these men
A CCTV image of a two men has been released after a burglary at a bakery in Northampton.
The incident happened in Main Road, Duston on October 30, 2023 between 3.15pm and 3.35pm.
Police have today (January 19, 2024) released the image of men they would like to speak to.
Officers say the men in the image could assist police with their enquiries. They, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000673546.