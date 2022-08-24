CCTV image of person police want to following slap and homophobic comment in Northampton newsagents

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to following an incident in a Northampton newsagents.

The incident happened inside a newsagents in St James Road on Sunday, July 31, between 5.45pm and 6pm.

Northamptonshire Police say “a man slapped another man to the back of the head before making a homophobic comment”.

Police have released a CCTV image of this man they want to speak after an assault in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...