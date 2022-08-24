CCTV image of person police want to following slap and homophobic comment in Northampton newsagents
Anyone who recognises the man should call police on 101
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to following an incident in a Northampton newsagents.
The incident happened inside a newsagents in St James Road on Sunday, July 31, between 5.45pm and 6pm.
Northamptonshire Police say “a man slapped another man to the back of the head before making a homophobic comment”.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000442044.