CCTV image of person police want to following slap and homophobic comment in Northampton newsagents

Anyone who recognises the man should call police on 101

By Carly Odell
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 2:37 pm

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to following an incident in a Northampton newsagents.

The incident happened inside a newsagents in St James Road on Sunday, July 31, between 5.45pm and 6pm.

Northamptonshire Police say “a man slapped another man to the back of the head before making a homophobic comment”.

Police have released a CCTV image of this man they want to speak after an assault in Northampton.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000442044.