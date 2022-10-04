CCTV image of man police want to speak to after Northampton affray leaves victim with cuts on wrists

Police officers investigating an affray in Northampton have today (October 4) released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify.

Northamptonshire Police says the man is yet to come forward or be identified, but could have information regarding the incident.

The victim was left with cuts to his wrists following the affray, which took place in Drapery between 3.30pm and 4pm on Wednesday, March 30.

Northamptonshire Police officers would like to identify this man. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.