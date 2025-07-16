CCTV image of cyclist released after shoplifting at Northampton convenience shop

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

Police have released a CCTV image of a cyclist they want to speak to after an incident of shoplifting at a Northampton convenience shop.

The incident happened at the One Stop Shop in Main Road, Duston on Friday June 20, between 7pm and 7.20pm.

Police say a shoplifting incident occurred and they would like to speak to the man in the image as he could assist police with their enquiries, so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000359458.