CCTV pictures of two men, who may have information about an assault outside a Wellingborough nightclub, have been released.

Northamptonshire Police officers released the images after three men were assaulted after a fight in Park Road.

A spokesman said: “The men in the images could assist police with their enquiries and they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

CCTV clue to Wellingborough assault

