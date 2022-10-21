News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

CCTV clue to Wellingborough nightclub street fight - assault witness appeal

The incident happened on Saturday, September 3

By Alison Bagley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 10:18am

CCTV pictures of two men, who may have information about an assault outside a Wellingborough nightclub, have been released.

Northamptonshire Police officers released the images after three men were assaulted after a fight in Park Road.

A spokesman said: “The men in the images could assist police with their enquiries and they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

CCTV clue to Wellingborough assault

Most Popular

502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

Two men aged 21 and 23 have been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation.