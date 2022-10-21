CCTV clue to Wellingborough nightclub street fight - assault witness appeal
The incident happened on Saturday, September 3
CCTV pictures of two men, who may have information about an assault outside a Wellingborough nightclub, have been released.
Northamptonshire Police officers released the images after three men were assaulted after a fight in Park Road.
A spokesman said: “The men in the images could assist police with their enquiries and they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Two men aged 21 and 23 have been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation.