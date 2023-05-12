News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

CCTV clue to Wellingborough Morrisons knife-point robbery

The incident took place on Friday, March 24

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 12th May 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:34 BST

CCTV may hold the clue to the identity of a man who threatened a member of staff with a knife in a Wellingborough supermarket.

The image of a masked man entering the Morrisons local in Kingsway, Wellingborough has been released by officers from Northamptonshire Police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He threatened a shop assistant at knifepoint before escaping with cash takings.

The CCTV image released by Northants PoliceThe CCTV image released by Northants Police
The CCTV image released by Northants Police
Most Popular

A spokesman said: “The incident happened on Friday, March 24, between 9.50pm and 10pm, when the suspect threatened a staff member with a knife before stealing money from the till.

“The male in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”