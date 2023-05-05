News you can trust since 1931
CCTV clue released in police investigation into stabbing of teenager inside Roadmender

Anyone who recognises the men pictured, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th May 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:42 BST

CCTV images have been released in a police investigation into an incident where a teenager was stabbed in Roadmender.

Northamptonshire Police has re-issued its appeal after the incident happened at around 11.50pm on Saturday, March 25.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “A teenage boy was on the main dancefloor at the Roadmender in Lady’s Lane, when he suffered a stab injury to the back of his leg which required hospital treatment.

Police want to speak to these two men after a teenager was stabbed in Roadmender in March this year.Police want to speak to these two men after a teenager was stabbed in Roadmender in March this year.
“Following a previous appeal for information, officers are now seeking to identify and speak to two males they believe may have information about the incident.”

The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment for the injury to the back of his leg.

The males pictured, anyone who recognises them, or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000182205.