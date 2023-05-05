CCTV clue released in police investigation into stabbing of teenager inside Roadmender

CCTV images have been released in a police investigation into an incident where a teenager was stabbed in Roadmender.

Northamptonshire Police has re-issued its appeal after the incident happened at around 11.50pm on Saturday, March 25.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “A teenage boy was on the main dancefloor at the Roadmender in Lady’s Lane, when he suffered a stab injury to the back of his leg which required hospital treatment.

Police want to speak to these two men after a teenager was stabbed in Roadmender in March this year.

“Following a previous appeal for information, officers are now seeking to identify and speak to two males they believe may have information about the incident.”

The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment for the injury to the back of his leg.

