CCTV clue in drugs, weapons and driving offences investigation in Northamptonshire village

The offences are believed to have taken place in August this year
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 16:31 GMT
Northamptonshire Police want to speak to this man who they believe could help with an investigation.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to talk to about a drugs, weapons and driving offences investigation.

Police say it is believed the man may have information relevant to an investigation into drugs, weapons and driving offences believed to have taken place in Little Houghton on August 29 this year.

Officers would like to speak to him as a matter of urgency and are appealing for help to identify and locate him.

If you recognise the man or may know of his whereabouts, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000537254.