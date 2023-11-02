CCTV clue in drugs, weapons and driving offences investigation in Northamptonshire village
A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to talk to about a drugs, weapons and driving offences investigation.
Police say it is believed the man may have information relevant to an investigation into drugs, weapons and driving offences believed to have taken place in Little Houghton on August 29 this year.
Officers would like to speak to him as a matter of urgency and are appealing for help to identify and locate him.
If you recognise the man or may know of his whereabouts, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000537254.