CCTV clue as police search for motorcyclist after dangerous driving incident in Northampton

The man pictured or anyone who recognises him as asked to call police on 101

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read

A CCTV image has been release of a man who police believe has information about a dangerous driving incident in Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A motorcyclist failed to stop for police and drove dangerously in Kingsley Road, Northampton.”

Officers are now appealing for the man pictured to come forward. He or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000615497.

Police want to speak to this man as they believe he may have information about a dangerous driving incident in Northampton.
