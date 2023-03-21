CCTV clue after iPhone stolen from shop in Towcester
Anyone who recognises the men is asked to call police on 101
An iPhone was stolen from a shop in Towcester and police have now released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.
Around midday on January 31, a green phone was stolen from the desk at The Eye Place in Watling Street West. The offenders were followed from the shop and were seen getting into a blue Audi A6 car, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.