CCTV clue after iPhone stolen from shop in Towcester

Anyone who recognises the men is asked to call police on 101

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:03 GMT- 1 min read

An iPhone was stolen from a shop in Towcester and police have now released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

Around midday on January 31, a green phone was stolen from the desk at The Eye Place in Watling Street West. The offenders were followed from the shop and were seen getting into a blue Audi A6 car, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Police want to speak to these two men. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
