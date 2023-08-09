CCTV clue after early morning break-in at hair salon in Northampton town centre
Police believe the man pictured could help with their investigation
A CCTV clue has been released by police after a break-in at a Northampton town centre hair salon.
The incident happened in Abington Street shortly before 8am on Saturday, August 5.
Police believe the man pictured could help with their investigation. If this is you, or you recognise the man in the image, you are urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000484051.