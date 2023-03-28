CCTV clue after Co-op worker threatened and £50 worth of stock stolen from Northampton store

CCTV images have been released after a theft from a Co-op store in Northampton.

The incident happened between 1.10pm and 1.30pm on Saturday, March 4 at the Co-op store in Bushland Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man entered the Co-op and stole items to the value of around £50. When challenged by a member of staff, he threatened her before leaving the shop.”

Officers believe the man in the images may have information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000134789.