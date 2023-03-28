CCTV clue after Co-op worker threatened and £50 worth of stock stolen from Northampton store
Police believe the man pictured could help
CCTV images have been released after a theft from a Co-op store in Northampton.
The incident happened between 1.10pm and 1.30pm on Saturday, March 4 at the Co-op store in Bushland Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man entered the Co-op and stole items to the value of around £50. When challenged by a member of staff, he threatened her before leaving the shop.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000134789.