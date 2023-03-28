News you can trust since 1931
CCTV clue after Co-op worker threatened and £50 worth of stock stolen from Northampton store

Police believe the man pictured could help

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:18 BST

CCTV images have been released after a theft from a Co-op store in Northampton.

The incident happened between 1.10pm and 1.30pm on Saturday, March 4 at the Co-op store in Bushland Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man entered the Co-op and stole items to the value of around £50. When challenged by a member of staff, he threatened her before leaving the shop.”

Officers believe the man in the images may have information.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000134789.

Anyone who recognises this man is asked to call police on 101.
