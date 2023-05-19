CCTV clue after camera and equipment worth more than £1,000 stolen in Northampton
Police believe man pictured could help with the investigation
A camera and equipment worth more than £1,000 was stolen from a commercial building in Northampton.
Between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Tuesday, May 2, a man entered the premises in Bridge Street and stole a DSLR 750D camera and two lenses – one straight fit and one wide angle – and a projector to a total value of £1,100.
After leaving the premises, he walked off in the direction of All Saints Church.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000266251.