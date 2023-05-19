News you can trust since 1931
CCTV clue after camera and equipment worth more than £1,000 stolen in Northampton

Police believe man pictured could help with the investigation

By Carly Odell
Published 19th May 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 09:34 BST

A camera and equipment worth more than £1,000 was stolen from a commercial building in Northampton.

Between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Tuesday, May 2, a man entered the premises in Bridge Street and stole a DSLR 750D camera and two lenses – one straight fit and one wide angle – and a projector to a total value of £1,100.

After leaving the premises, he walked off in the direction of All Saints Church.

Police believe this man could help with their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.Police believe this man could help with their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000266251.