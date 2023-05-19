CCTV clue after camera and equipment worth more than £1,000 stolen in Northampton

A camera and equipment worth more than £1,000 was stolen from a commercial building in Northampton.

Between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Tuesday, May 2, a man entered the premises in Bridge Street and stole a DSLR 750D camera and two lenses – one straight fit and one wide angle – and a projector to a total value of £1,100.

After leaving the premises, he walked off in the direction of All Saints Church.

Police believe this man could help with their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.