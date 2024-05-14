CCTV appeal: Shop worker seriously hurt after being slashed in the face during violent incident at Farm Foods in Northampton
Between 6.50pm and 7.10pm on Saturday, March 30, a member of staff from Farm Foods was assaulted after they chased after a man, who had stolen items from the store.
Once outside, the man picked up an empty bottle and smashed it before slashing the member of staff across the face causing a serious injury. The offender ran off with another person.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident number 24000186538 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.