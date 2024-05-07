CCTV appeal following theft from One Stop shop in Wellingborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers investigating an incident at a shop in Northampton Road, Wellingborough believe the three people pictured may have information which could assist them.
Between 9pm on Thursday, March 14, and 4pm on Friday, March 15, three people entered the One Stop shop and while one was aggressive towards a member of staff, the other two stole items.
A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the three people in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000153741 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.