Officers believe the man and the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

Police officers have released an image of a man and a woman who they believe may have information about two thefts at Home Bargains in St Peter’s Square, Northampton.

The first incident took place at about 11.40am on Friday, August 11, when a man and woman placed nine Lenor laundry beads products into a gift bag and walked out of the store without making payment.

The next day (Saturday, August 12), the man returned to the store at about 1.20pm placed a further six Lenor laundry beads products into a different gift bag and again walked out of the store without making payment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.