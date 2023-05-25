CCTV appeal following series of thefts from vehicles on Wellingborough estate

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following a series of thefts from motor vehicles in Wellingborough.

The incidents happened in the Redwell Grange area of the town between midnight and 2.45am on Sunday, May 14, when items were stolen from vehicles in the area.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000291100.