CCTV appeal following affray in Northampton during which man was threatened with a knife
The man in the image or anyone who knows him should contact police
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after an affray in Balmoral Road, Northampton.
The incident happened on Wednesday, August 30, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, when a man was threatened with a knife.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 23000539822 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.