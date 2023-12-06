News you can trust since 1931
CCTV appeal following affray in Northampton during which man was threatened with a knife

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after an affray in Balmoral Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 30, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, when a man was threatened with a knife.

Please quote incident number 23000539822 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.