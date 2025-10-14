CCTV appeal: Driver punched in the face during attack in Northampton

A motorist was punched in the face after a man kicked his car door and smashed his window during an incident in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating the attack have issued a CCTV image of someone they want to speak to who they believe may have information about the incident.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened between midday and 1pm on Friday, September 19 in Towcester Road, Northampton. The CCTV image was released by police today, Tuesday October 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man attempted to kick the driver’s door of a passing vehicle, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the ground,” the spokesperson said.

The CCTV image released by Northamptonshire Police

“He then approached the vehicle, which was now stationary, and damaged both wing mirrors, before assaulting the driver, punching him in the face.

“The driver drove off and stopped in a nearby street, but the man followed him and assaulted him a second time as well as smashed the driver’s door window,” the spokesperson added.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist them and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 25000552279 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.