CCTV appeal: Bike secured to railings stolen from courtyard in Northampton
Police have released CCTV images after a bike, which was secured to railings, was stolen from a courtyard in Northampton.
The incident happened between 4pm and 4.20pm on Saturday, May 11, in the courtyard of Oriel House, in Sheep Street.
Police say when a man entered the ground and managed to remove a Carrera Hellcat mountain bike, which had been left secured to railings.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000276092.