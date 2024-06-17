CCTV appeal: Bike secured to railings stolen from courtyard in Northampton

Police would like to speak to the man in the images.

Police have released CCTV images after a bike, which was secured to railings, was stolen from a courtyard in Northampton.

The incident happened between 4pm and 4.20pm on Saturday, May 11, in the courtyard of Oriel House, in Sheep Street.

Police say when a man entered the ground and managed to remove a Carrera Hellcat mountain bike, which had been left secured to railings.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.