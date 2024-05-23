CCTV appeal as police investigate shoplifting in Wellingborough store
Police have released an image of two people they wish to speak to after an incident of shoplifting in Oxford Street, Wellingborough.
Officers are investigating an incident which happened on Saturday, April 20, between 1pm and 1.15pm, when items were stolen from a store with no payment having been made.
A police spokesman said: “The people in the images could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Please quote incident number 24000230187 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.