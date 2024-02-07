Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating an incident in Rushden have released an image of a man who they would like to trace.

Police believe the man in the image may have information which could assist them following an incident in the vicinity of Newton Road, which took place between Friday, November 3 and Saturday, December 16 last year.

A police spokesman said: “If this is you, or you recognise the man in the image, officers would ask that you get in touch with them as a matter of urgency.”

Police want to trace the man pictured (Picture credit: Northants Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.