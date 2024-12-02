CCTV appeal after woman's handbag stolen in Wellingborough Road, Northampton

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:24 BST
Police want to speak to the man in the picture.
A CCTV appeal has been released by police after a woman’s handbag was stolen in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

The incident happened in Wellingborough Road at the junction of East Street on Friday, October 18, at about 8.30pm.

Officers want to locate the man pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation, and are urging him, or anyone who recognises him, to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000624570.

