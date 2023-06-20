News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

CCTV appeal after woman assaulted outside Kettering's Earl of Dalkeith pub

Call 101 if you recognise the man pictured
By Sam Wildman
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:15 BST

Police have launched a bid to track down a man pictured on CCTV after a woman was assaulted outside a Kettering pub.

Today (June 20) officers appealed for information after the incident in Dalkeith Place between 12.15am and 12.30am on Sunday, May 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A woman was thrown to the floor during an altercation with a man outside The Earl of Dalkeith pub and sustained minor injuries.

Police want to speak to this manPolice want to speak to this man
Police want to speak to this man
Most Popular

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 23000324990.