CCTV appeal after woman assaulted outside Kettering's Earl of Dalkeith pub

Police have launched a bid to track down a man pictured on CCTV after a woman was assaulted outside a Kettering pub.

Today (June 20) officers appealed for information after the incident in Dalkeith Place between 12.15am and 12.30am on Sunday, May 28.

A woman was thrown to the floor during an altercation with a man outside The Earl of Dalkeith pub and sustained minor injuries.

Police want to speak to this man

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”