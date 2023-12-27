CCTV appeal after three people cut hole in wall to enter Kettering petrol station building
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three men pictured on CCTV footage are wanted by police who are investigating an incident at a Kettering petrol station.
Between 2.30am and 3.30am on December 18 three people gained access to the rear of the Morrisons filling station in Northfield Avenue after cutting a hole in the wall.
Officers are treating it as a commercial burglary but a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said it is not certain that the suspects took anything.
The spokesman said: “Officers believe those pictured may have information that could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 23000774422 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”