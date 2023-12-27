CCTV appeal after three people cut hole in wall to enter Kettering petrol station building

Police have appealed for anyone who recognises the men pictured to call 101

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three men pictured on CCTV footage are wanted by police who are investigating an incident at a Kettering petrol station.

Between 2.30am and 3.30am on December 18 three people gained access to the rear of the Morrisons filling station in Northfield Avenue after cutting a hole in the wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are treating it as a commercial burglary but a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said it is not certain that the suspects took anything.

Police want to speak to these three men

The spokesman said: “Officers believe those pictured may have information that could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.