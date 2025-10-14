CCTV appeal after staff member is assaulted in shop at Watford Gap Services
Now police investigating the incident have released CCTV of man they want to speak to as they believe he may information relating to the robbery.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened between 7pm and 8.15pm on Thursday, September 18, when a staff member was assaulted following an alleged shoplifting incident.
“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000552220 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson added.