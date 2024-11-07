CCTV appeal after shop worked knocked unconscious by suspected shoplifter in Northampton
The incident happened at The Food Warehouse shop in St Peter’s Way, Northampton between 8.40pm and 9pm on Tuesday, October 29.
Police say two members of staff challenged a man, who they believed was attempting to the leave the store without paying for items of cheese and meat.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The man hit one of them over the head with his rucksack, knocking them unconscious and causing a head injury which required medical treatment.
“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000645967 .