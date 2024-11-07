CCTV appeal after shop worked knocked unconscious by suspected shoplifter in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 7th Nov 2024, 09:05 BST
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.placeholder image
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
A shop worked was knocked unconscious by a suspected shoplifter in Northampton, after he challenged the man.

The incident happened at The Food Warehouse shop in St Peter’s Way, Northampton between 8.40pm and 9pm on Tuesday, October 29.

Most Popular

Police say two members of staff challenged a man, who they believed was attempting to the leave the store without paying for items of cheese and meat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The man hit one of them over the head with his rucksack, knocking them unconscious and causing a head injury which required medical treatment.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000645967 .

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice