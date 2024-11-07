CCTV appeal after shop worked knocked unconscious by suspected shoplifter in Northampton

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

A shop worked was knocked unconscious by a suspected shoplifter in Northampton, after he challenged the man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at The Food Warehouse shop in St Peter’s Way, Northampton between 8.40pm and 9pm on Tuesday, October 29.

Police say two members of staff challenged a man, who they believed was attempting to the leave the store without paying for items of cheese and meat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The man hit one of them over the head with his rucksack, knocking them unconscious and causing a head injury which required medical treatment.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000645967 .