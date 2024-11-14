CCTV appeal after series of over night burglaries across at least eight Northampton addresses

Police would like to speak to the people in the images.Police would like to speak to the people in the images.
CCTV images have been released by police after a series of burglaries across at least eight Northampton addresses.

The incidents happened overnight between Tuesday (November 12) and Wednesday (November 13) at several addresses in Wellingborough Road, Cherry Orchard Place, Weston Way, Oak Grove, Abington Park Crescent, Ridgeway, Bush Hill and Holmfield Way.

The people in the images may have information which could help police with their enquiries into the series so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000676554.

