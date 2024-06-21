CCTV appeal after series of early morning attempted burglaries in Northampton

Police would like to speak to the man pictured.

A CCTV image has been released after a series of early morning attempted burglaries in Northampton.

The incidents happened in Burwoord Road at about 7.20am on Sunday, June 16.

A Northamptonshire Police woman says a man was seen trying door handles in the area.

