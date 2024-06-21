CCTV appeal after series of early morning attempted burglaries in Northampton
A CCTV image has been released after a series of early morning attempted burglaries in Northampton.
The incidents happened in Burwoord Road at about 7.20am on Sunday, June 16.
A Northamptonshire Police woman says a man was seen trying door handles in the area.
Officers say the man in the image could have information which may assist the investigation. The man in the photo or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000364160.