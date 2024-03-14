CCTV appeal after £400 worth of goods stolen from Northampton Co-op on Valentine's Day

A man entered the store and filled up a bag and his coat with goods
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Mar 2024, 11:06 GMT
Police would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images.Police would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images.
Police would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images.

CCTV images have been released by police after £400 worth of goods were stolen from a Northampton Co-op on Valentine’s Day.

The incident happened at the Co-op shop in Latchet Lane, Upton shortly after 10.20am on Wednesday, February 14.

Police say a man entered the store and filled up a bag and then his coat with around £400 of good and then left without paying.

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information useful to their investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

The man is pictured in a balaclava, but it is hoped someone might recognise him anyway.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or can contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000091856.