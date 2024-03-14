CCTV appeal after £400 worth of goods stolen from Northampton Co-op on Valentine's Day
CCTV images have been released by police after £400 worth of goods were stolen from a Northampton Co-op on Valentine’s Day.
The incident happened at the Co-op shop in Latchet Lane, Upton shortly after 10.20am on Wednesday, February 14.
Police say a man entered the store and filled up a bag and then his coat with around £400 of good and then left without paying.
Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information useful to their investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.
The man is pictured in a balaclava, but it is hoped someone might recognise him anyway.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or can contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000091856.