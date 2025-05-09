CCTV appeal after PS4 and PS5 consoles stolen from Northampton home during break-in

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
A CCTV image has been released after PS4 and PS5 consoles were stolen during a break-in at a Northampton home.

The incident happened in Bruce Street, between 10.20am and 11.20am on Friday March 14.

Police say electronic items including a PS4 and PS5 gaming consoles, were stolen after the offender/s broke into the rear of the property.

If you have information which could help identify this man, call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000148791.

