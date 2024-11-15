CCTV appeal after more than £600 of goods stolen from Northamptonshire Tesco
A CCTV appeal has been released after more than £600 worth of goods were stolen from a Northamptonshire Tesco.
The incident happened inside the New Street, Daventry supermarket on Friday, October 4, between 1.10pm and 1.30pm.
Police say more than £600 worth of goods were stolen and that the woman in the image could assist police with their enquiries.
The woman in the image or anyone who recognises her, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000600690