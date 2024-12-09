CCTV appeal after man suffers facial injuries during nightclub assault in Northampton
The incident happened inside a nightclub in Horseshoe Street, Northampton, between 11.30pm on Saturday, November 23 and 3am on Sunday, November 24.
Police say two people bumped into each other causing an exchange of words.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “This escalated with one of the men assaulting the other. This resulted in the man in his late teens sustaining significant facial injuries which required medical treatment.”
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch, as quickly as possible.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000703286.