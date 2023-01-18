CCTV appeal after man steals meat from Rushden service station and assaults worker

A man pictured on CCTV is wanted after a Rushden service station employee was assaulted when they challenged a thief.

Today (January 18) police launched an appeal to track down the man after the incident in John Clark Way at about 8.30am on December 14.

A man entered the service station and stole packs of meat and when challenged he assaulted a member of staff.

Police want to speak to this man