CCTV appeal after man robbed of £5,000 during distraction theft in Grosvenor Centre
Police would like to speak to the women in the image
A man was robbed of £5,000 during a distraction theft in Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre.
The incident happened on Thursday, February 29, between 10.50am and 11.30am.
Police say a distraction theft occurred and resulted in a man having £5,000 in cash stolen from him.
The women in the images could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000124995.