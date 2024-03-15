CCTV appeal after man robbed of £5,000 during distraction theft in Grosvenor Centre

Police would like to speak to the women pictured.

A man was robbed of £5,000 during a distraction theft in Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre.

The incident happened on Thursday, February 29, between 10.50am and 11.30am.

